Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- Movies"Detective Pikachu" Second Trailer With Ryan Reynolds Is Action-Packed & HilariousThe trailer comes on the heels of Reynolds' recent "Outside the Actor's Studio" parody.By Erika Marie
- Entertainment"Jurassic World" & BAPE Team Up For Apparel CollectionCop some new dino gear.By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" Approaches $1 Billion In Second WeekThe sequel's worldwide total is now $932.4 million.By Trevor Smith
- Music"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" Crushes With $150M Opening Weekend"Jurassic World" pulls in brontosaurus-sized profits.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicBlack Thought Lyrically Recaps The Entire "Jurassic Park" FranchiseIs there anything Black Thought can't do?By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" Final Trailer DebutsSave the dinosaurs. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Jurassic World Alive" Video Game Is Basically "Pokemon Go" With Dinosaurs"Jurassic World Alive" will bring dinosaurs into our world later this year.By hnhh
- EntertainmentJurassic World 3 Gets Release Date"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" picks June 22nd release date. Unnamed 3rd movie in the series also planned for 2021. By Devin Ch
- Movies"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" Drops First Official TrailerGet the first official look at "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" Shares Action Packed Teaser"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" couldn't come any sooner.By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" Shares A Short First LookThis short teaser for the "Jurassic World" sequel will have to do for now. By Chantilly Post