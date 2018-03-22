Junie
- MusicTeyana Taylor’s LA “Farewell” Show Goes Viral For Lap Dances, Junie & Putting Fan's Safety FirstAt “The Last Rose Petal… Farewell” tour’s stop in Los Angeles last night, Teyana Taylor put on quite the show, giving her fans something to remember. By Angela Savage
- MusicTeyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert & Their Adorable Daughter Catch Waves At The BeachThe Shumpert's hit the beach for a 4th of July celebration. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTeyana Taylor Shows Off Daughter Junie's Houston Get-Up"HOUSTON WE HAVE A PROBLEM!"By Chantilly Post
- MusicTeyana Taylor's Daughter Is A Big Fan Of Cardi B & We're Not SurprisedThey apparently go way back. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTeyana Taylor Celebrates Baby Junie's 3rd Birthday With Throwback Video Of Touching MomentsThe Shumpert's are some of the cutest. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTeyana Taylor's Message To Trick Or Treaters: "Keep Your Eyes On This Loofah"Bb Junie gets booted up in a costume for the ages.By Devin Ch
- MusicTeyana Taylor's Daughter Wows The Crowd During KTSE Tour: "Magical Highlight"The kid clearly takes after her mother.By Zaynab
- MusicTeyana Taylor Catches Herself Slippin' After Baby Junie Repeats "WTP" Curse WordsTeyana forgot Junie was in the car during her live-stream.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTeyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Hilariously Respond To Break Up RumoursTeyana and Iman are still going strong. By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert’s Cutest Family PicsTeyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert forever. By E Gadsby
- MusicTeyana Taylor Explains Why She No Longer Has Sex Every DayTeyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert are officially in parenthood. By Chantilly Post