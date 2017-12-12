Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- MoviesKevin Hart Gets Dissed By "Jumanji" Castmates At Thanksgiving DinnerKevin's castmates failed to invite him to their holiday celebrations.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureThe Rock And Danny DeVito Crash Mexican Wedding And Serenade CrowdCan't think of two better surprise guests to crash your wedding.By Lynn S.
- MusicB.O.B. Reveals Cover Art & Release Date For Supposed Final Album "NAGA"B.O.B. is sadly ducking out the rap game.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle" Sequel Gets Official Release DateHart and Johnson will be back for a sequel. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentA Second "Jumanji" Film Is In The Works"Jumanji" 2 is currently under production.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKevin Hart Wants Santa To Know He's A "Good Guy" After Sex Tape ScandalKevin Hart's trying to stay off Santa's naughty list.By Chantilly Post