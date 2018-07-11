john schnatter
- Pop CulturePapa Johns's John Schnatter Took 20 Months To Remove N-Word From VocabularyHe was recorded on a conference call back in 2018 using the slur but denies being racist.ByErika Marie5.2K Views
- AnticsPapa John's Founder Joins TikTok And Flexes His Obscene WealthPapa John Schnatter had to make sure people know just how rich he is.ByAlexander Cole7.8K Views
- FoodPapa John Speaks On Eating "40 Pizzas In 30 Days""Papa" John Schnatter was ousted from the company after using racial slurs but he insists the "40 pizzas in 30 days" comment was solely about quality control.ByAron A.4.2K Views
- FoodPapa John's Founder John Schnatter Says He Ate “40 Pizzas In 30 Days”Former Papa John CEO John Schnatter is making headlines for eating "40 pizzas in 30 days."ByKevin Goddard1367 Views
- SocietyPapa John's Founder Files Additional Lawsuit Against Papa John'sJohn Schnatter is reaching for more cheese.ByZaynab6.4K Views
- LifePapa John's Founder John Schnatter Says Major Sales Drop Is Caused By His AbsenceThe ousted founder refuses to take the blame.
ByZaynab2.5K Views
- SocietyPapa John's Founder Papa John Is Suing "Papa John's"John Schnatter filed a lawsuit against the company he helped build from scratch.ByDevin Ch5.9K Views
- SocietyKanye West Snubbed By Papa John's Founder For Using "The N-Word In His Music"More information about John Schnatter's infamous PR conference call has been revealed.ByZaynab10.0K Views
- SocietyPapa John's Founder John Schnatter Says Resigning Was A Mistake Post-ExtortionJohn Schnatter finally acknowledges some of his responsibility in the current state of his business affairs.ByZaynab6.0K Views
- SocietyPapa John's Founder John Schnatter Thrown Out Of His OfficeIt's all downhill from here for Johnny.ByZaynab9.5K Views
- SocietyPapa John's Founder Said He Was Pushed To Use N-WordSchnatter claims he used the N-word to illustrate how he wouldn't use the N-word.ByKarlton Jahmal24.2K Views
- SocietyPapa John's To Remove Founder's Face From Brand Amid N-Word ControversyAn apology won't suffice: John Schnatter will be removed from Papa John's merchandizing. ByDevin Ch8.1K Views
- SocietyPapa John's Founder Steps Down As Chairman After N-Word ScandalJohn Schnatter is taking another step back. ByKarlton Jahmal3.3K Views
- EntertainmentPapa John's Founder Takes An L For Using N-Word In PR Conference CallHe has since apologized for the inappropriate language.ByZaynab9.4K Views