joaquin el chapo guzman
- CrimeEl Chapo's Wife Expected To Plead Guilty To Helping Run Drug Empire: ReportShe's expected to enter the plea as part of an agreement established with federal prosecutors. ByMadusa S.2.0K Views
- SocietyEl Chapo Sentenced To Life In PrisonEl Chapo was sentenced to life +30 years today.ByAlex Zidel8.0K Views
- EntertainmentDrug Kingpin El Chapo Denied Outdoor Time & Earplugs So He Won't EscapeNo earplugs or sunlight for El Chapo. ByAida C.17.9K Views
- SocietyEl Chapo Demands Retrial After Learning Of "Jury Misconduct"5 jurors are reported to have indulged in "forbidden materials."ByDevin Ch15.8K Views
- SocietyEl Chapo Likely To Serve Life Sentence In Prison "Not Designed For Humanity"El Chapo is likely headed to a Supermax prison where inmates sit in solitary confinement 23 hours a day.ByDevin Ch9.8K Views
- SocietyEl Chapo's Most Outrageous Trial Revelations: Spyware, Torture & Live BurialsEl Chapo lived a thousand lives in his 30 years as a Narco trafficker.ByDevin Ch17.1K Views