jingle
- MusicBruno Mars And Anderson .Paak Create A Catchy Jingle For SelvaRey Premium Rum BrandBruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, together known as Silk Sonic, came together once again for a fun-filled commercial for Mars' new premium rum brand SelvaRey.By Keenan Higgins
- TVGillette Is Reclaiming "Pubic Hair" In Viral Ad With An Animated Singing PubeGillette's new ad quickly went viral, with a miniature singing pubic hair as the star.By Bianca Alvarado
- MusicCardi B Is Excited To Go Back Home To Offset: "Bada Ba Ba Ba I'm F*cking Him"Cardi B celebrates after a successful run in Australia and New Zealand.By Alex Zidel
- SportsQuavo Records New Song For LeBron James' First Lakers Home GameQuavo teams up with ESPN Music for the new jingle.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFather Stars & Raps In This Weird Unreleased Funyuns CommercialFather gets the bag... of Funyuns, that is...By Matthew Parizot
- MusicPusha T Regrets Not Owning Any Publishing On McDonald's Jingle He WrotePusha T took a super-sized L.By Matthew Parizot
- NewsMigos Come Up With Hilarious Jingle To Their "Sour Cream With A Dab Of Ranch" Rap Snacks"With a dab of ranch we can make it happen." Watch the Migos improvise a new jingle for their delicious new Rap Snacks. By Angus Walker
- NewsChance The Rapper Is About To Drop A New "Kit Kat" JingleChance's new track is going to be a weird one.By Trevor Smith