- TVAaron Paul Goes Full Jesse Pinkman In "Cringey" Celebrity Anti-Racism PSAAaron Paul channeled his "Breaking Bad" character Jesse Pinkman in a new celebrity anti-racism PSA, which many are deeming "cringey." ByLynn S.3.8K Views
- SneakersBreaking Bad x K-Swiss Launch Exclusive "Hazmat Suit" PackK-Swiss launches two more Breaking Bad sneaker collabs inspired by Walt and Jesse's hazmat suits, as well as a restock of the RV colorway.ByKyle Rooney1372 Views
- SneakersBreaking Bad x K-Swiss Sneaker Collab Pulls Inspiration From The Duo's RVK-Swiss Classic 2000 x Breaking Bad “Recreational Vehicle” drops this Thursday.ByKyle Rooney3.2K Views
- ReviewsBreaking Bad "El Camino" Review: A Meaningless Return To A Beloved ShowSpoilers Ahead.ByCole Blake15.3K Views
- TVNetflix Shares New Teaser For "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie"Old Joe will be returning.ByCole Blake2.7K Views
- MoviesNetflix Shares Official Trailer For “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”: WatchWatch the official trailer for Netflix's upcoming "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie."ByKevin Goddard1372 Views
- Movies"El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" Highlights The Journey Of Jesse PinkmanThe story of Jesse Pinkman ain't over quite yet. ByMitch Findlay1282 Views
- MoviesAaron Paul Wants Fans To Rewatch This Key Scene Before "Breaking Bad" MovieIs this a hint at the upcoming movie?ByCole Blake18.7K Views
- MoviesNetflix Unveils Trailer & Release Date For "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie"What in the world happened to Jesse Pinkman?ByDevin Ch3.8K Views
- Entertainment"Breaking Bad" Sequel Film Stars Aaron Paul, Will Premiere On NetflixJesse Pinkman's story is not over. ByMitch Findlay3.5K Views
- Entertainment"Breaking Bad" Movie Is Reportedly Filming This MonthThe cast of "Breaking Bad" will reunite to shoot a special film for the popular TV series.ByBrynjar Chapman8.3K Views
- Entertainment"Breaking Bad" Cast Sits Down With Conan O’Brien At Comic-ConO’Brien celebrates the 10-year reunion with the cast. ByKarlton Jahmal2.5K Views
- Entertainment"Breaking Bad" Cast Assembles For Ten Year AnniversaryCranston and crew discuss the impact of the hit series.ByKarlton Jahmal2.0K Views
- Entertainment"Better Call Saul" Will Feature A Main "Breaking Bad" Character In Season 4"Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" will continue to overlap. ByKarlton Jahmal27.7K Views