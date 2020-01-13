Jared Leto
- StreetwearKanye West Meets Up With Jared Leto & Russell Westbrook At NYFWKanye West attended a star-studded Vogue event at New York Fashion Week.By Cole Blake
- MoviesJared Leto Joins The "Morbius" Meme StormJared Leto had to get in on the fun.By Rex Provost
- MoviesNew “Morbius” Trailer Sees Jared Leto Transform Into A Blood-Thirsty VampireThe upcoming film is set to release on January 28th, 2022.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesZack Snyder Shares First Look At "Justice League" JokerJared Leto's Joker lives on in new promotional picture from Zack Snyder's upcoming four-hour "Justice League" film.By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureJared Leto Wanted To Sign Billie Eilish After A Dinner PartyJared Leto saw the early potential in Billie Eilish at a dinner party performance where she left Leonardo DiCaprio stunned.By Aron A.
- MoviesJared Leto Is Returning As The JokerJared Leto will reportedly be reprising his controversial role as The Joker in Zack Snyder's upcoming "Justice League" cut. By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"Suicide Squad" Fans Campaign For The Director's CutDavid Ayer's "Suicide Squad" gets renewed attention following the release of Zack Synder's long-awaited "Justice League" cut. By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"Suicide Squad" Director David Ayer's "Heart Breaks" For Jared Leto's Joker"Suicide Squad" writer and director, David Ayer, confessed that his "heart breaks" for Jared Leto because of how misunderstood his portrayal of the Joker was.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureJared Leto Just Found Out About CoronavirusActor Jared Leto was on a silent meditation retreat in the desert for twelve days, finding out about the global pandemic hours ago.By Alex Zidel
- RandomJared Leto Posts Video After Near-Fatal Rock-Climbing IncidentJared Leto was almost a goner after an accidental rock-climbing incident. By Dominiq R.
- Original ContentThe Essential Guide To "Morbius": Backstory, Enemies, and MCU ConnectionsFamiliarize yourself with a look at the upcoming movie adaptation of "Morbius The Living Vampire" and where the Jared Leto film fits into the broader Sony/MCU canon.By Robert Blair
- MoviesNew "Morbius" Trailer Features An Unexpected MCU CameoWhat does it all mean?! By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"Morbius" Appears To Reference Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" TrilogyThe vampire cometh. By Mitch Findlay