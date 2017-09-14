jailed
- MusicYoung Thug Case: Potential Juror Jailed For Recording TrialJudge Glanville scolded the juror for ignoring his clear instructions on what not to do in the courtroom.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeFemale Corrections Officer Sentenced To Jail For Having Sex With InmateShe even cut a hole in her pants and had sex with the inmate while 11 other people watched.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyRZA Labels A$AP Rocky A "Hostage," Voices Disappointment With SwedenRZA voiced his concerns during the "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" press run,By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentDrug Kingpin El Chapo Denied Outdoor Time & Earplugs So He Won't EscapeNo earplugs or sunlight for El Chapo. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentThe Clermont Twins Plump Their Puckers To Prep For Jail TimeA quick lip injection in the wake of jail time. By Aida C.
- MusicSoulja Boy Smacked With 240 Days Jail Sentence: ReportExactly 240 Days in jail & 265 days of community service. By Aida C.
- MusicChief Keef Reveals 4 Mystery Kids In Court Injunction Over "Child Support"Chief Keef pleaded his case against the judge, revealing 4 of 9 children with Cozart blood.By Devin Ch
- MusicYoung Thug's New Mugshot Has Been ReleasedYoung Thug was arrested after he failed a drug test.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug Thrown In Jail After Failing Court-Ordered Drug TestFree Thugger.By Devin Ch
- MusicSmokepurpp Misses His Best Friend Lil Pump: "FREE MY F*CKING BROTHER"Smokepurpp wants his boy back.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Manager Tr3yway Released From Jail After Casanova ShootingTr3yway is a free man after being locked up for his involvement in a Brooklyn shooting.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJuelz Santana Will Remain In Jail Until His Hearing For Weapons ChargesJuelz Santana will stay jailed until his preliminary hearing on March 26.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyMartin Shkreli Jailed After Facebook Comments About Hillary ClintonMartin Shkreli is back behind bars.By Matt F