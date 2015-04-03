jackie
- NewsCiara "Dance Like We're Making Love" VideoWatch Ciara's new video for "Dance Like We're Making Love".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsFirst Week Sales Projections For Ciara's "Jackie"Numbers are not looking high for Ciara's first week.By Trevor Smith
- NewsCiara Gives A Fan A Lap DanceA lucky fan gets a lap dance from Ciara during her "Jackie" tour. By Patrick Lyons
- NewsThat's How I'm Feelin'Listen to another leak from Ciara titled "That's How Im Feelin'" featuring Pitbull and Missy Elliott.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDance Like We're Making LoveListen to Ciara's latest leak "Dance Like We're Making Love".By Kevin Goddard
- SongsCiara Previews Two New Songs On InstagramCiara shares snippets of a pair of new records from her upcoming album, "Jackie".By Trevor Smith
- Editor's PickCiara Is Russell Wilson's Date To The White House Correspondents' DinnerLooks like Ciara's found a new all-star. By Angus Walker
- InterviewsCiara Opens Up About Breakup With FutureCiara stopped by the Breakfast Club to talk about her new album, and last year's breakup with Future. By Angus Walker
- NewsCiara Reveals Tracklist For "Jackie"Check out the official tracklist to Ciara's upcoming "Jackie" album.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsCiara Announces Release Date For "Jackie"Ciara reveals that "Jackie" will be arriving early next month.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsCiara Performs "I Bet"Ciara performs her new single "I Bet" on "Live with Kelly and Michael."By Patrick Lyons