issa album
- Music21 Savage Reflects On The Four-Year Anniversary Of His Debut Album21 Savage's debut studio album is already four years old.By Joshua Robinson
- Music21 Savage's "I Am > I Was" Lives At No. 1 For Second Week Straight21 Savage continues to dominate.By Milca P.
- Reviews21 Savage "I Am > I Was" Review21 Savage rewrites the broken character summary on his sophomore project "I Am > I Was."By Devin Ch
- Music21 Savage Revives "ISSA Back To School Drive" In East Atlanta21 Savage continues to give back.By Milca P.
- Numbers21 Savage's "Bank Account" Has Officially Gone 3X Platinum21 Savage continues to flourish with another sales milestone. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsJoyner Lucas Tackles 21 Savage's "Bank Account" For Latest RemixJoyner Lucas continues his trend of killing remixes with "Bank Account." By Rose Lilah
- Music21 Savage Shares Trailer For "Issa Movie"21 Savage is dropping a movie for the hood. By Mitch Findlay
- Music21 Savage Brings Fan On Stage To Perform "Bank Account"21 Savage all about the fans.
By Aron A.
- Original ContentBest 21 Savage Verses Of 20172017 was a spectacular breakout year for 21 Savage.By Narsimha Chintaluri
- Music Videos21 Savage Grabs Mike Epps For The Hilarious "Bank Account" Video21 Savage delivers the video for the platinum selling "Bank Account." By Aron A.
- Music21 Savage Dropping "Bank Account" Music Video Tomorrow21 Savage's video for the platinum selling "Bank Account" finally arrives.By Aron A.
- Music21 Savage's "ISSA Album" Is Certifed Gold21 Savage's "Issa Album" receives it's well-deserved gold plaque.By Aron A.
- ProfilesYoung Thug Engineer Alex Tumay Tells Us What It Takes To Make It In His FieldThe most famous audio engineer in the game gained Young Metro's trust, and now he's looking to share his knowledge.By Patrick Lyons