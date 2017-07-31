investors
- MusicKanye West Says His Catalog Isn't For Sale After Reports Claim He's Seeking $175MKanye West compares his situation to Taylor Swift's after reports emerged that he's looking for investors to purchase his catalog.By Aron A.
- RandomElon Musk To Meet With Twitter Over $43 Billion Takeover BidElon Musk has secured financing that could see him completely takeover Twitter.By Alexander Cole
- TV"Squid Game" Crytpocurrency Creators Make Off With $3.38M From Investors In "Rug Pull" ScamThe SQUID cryptocurrency peaked at $2,861 before plummeting to $0. By Taylor McCloud
- TechJay-Z & Will Smith Among Investors For Rent-To-Own Landis StartupWill Smith & Jay-Z are among investors in the startup's Series A round.By Milca P.
- MusicRihanna, Bruno Mars & Janet Jackson Targeted In Million Dollar Concert ScamThe four defendants are going down. By Chantilly Post
- MusicT.I. Denies Making Money Off Crypto Business, Says He Doesn't Own Company: ReportT.I.'s lawyer responds to the cryptocurrency lawsuit filed last week against his client.By Aron A.
- MusicT.I. Sued For $5M After Being Accused Of Defrauding Cryptocurrency InvestorsT.I. & his business partner have been sued by a group of investors over a failed cryptocurrency business.By Aron A.
- SocietyElon Musk Sued By The US Government For Bamboozling InvestorsElon Musk has caught the ire of the Government.By Devin Ch
- MusicDr. Dre & Xzibit Sued By "Brass Knuckles" Investors Who Claim They Were "Ghosted"The "Brass Knuckles" brand is hit with another lawsuit.By Devin Ch
- SportsCanada To Open 1st-Ever Esports Gaming Arena In 2019The place to be for Esports in Canada is Richmond, British Columbia.By Devin Ch
- SportsIce Cube Tied Into Bribery Plot Involving Steve Bannon & Qatari Government: Report Ice Cube's BIG3 league reportedly claims they were being targeted by Qatari investors over Steve Bannon.By Aron A.
- MusicFyre Fest Founder Billy McFarland Ordered To Pay Up $26 MillionThe fraudster behind "Fyre Fest" has been ordered to pay $26 Million.By Devin Ch
- TVNetflix Mired In $20B In Debt: ReportNetflix has run up quite a tab with investors.By Matt F