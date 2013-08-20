intern
- Pop Culture50 Cent's Former Boss Shouts Him Out For Being A Great Intern, He RespondsJust goes to show that any determined soul could be the next entertainment mogul, and that hard work is about more than money.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKendrick Lamar’s Slave Intern Movie Ripped Apart By Twitter UsersOne user said the movie sounds like a combo of "Get Out" and "Night at the Museum."By Hayley Hynes
- SneakersKanye West's Yeezy Brand Sues Intern For Unauthorized IG PostsYeezy is very strict about its rules.By Alexander Cole
- Tech17-Year-Old NASA Intern Discovers First World With Two StarsNASA better offer this kid a job after his internship is over.By Cole Blake
- MusicFunk Flex Questions Dame Dash & Nick Cannon's "Snitchy Ways"Funkmaster Flex licks his chops.By Devin Ch
- MusicAction Bronson Slams Viceland For Comparing His Culinary Integrity To "Salt Bae"Action Bronson reacted like he'd been stabbed in the back by a longtime friend.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Reportedly Asked Intern To Run Random ErrandsKanye West's intern was sent on an adventure with a sticky note and a credit card. By Chantilly Post
- MusicSelena Gomez Wants A Clean Slate: Reflects On Exes In Upcoming New MusicGomez is taking a step back from the Hollywood scene. By Karlton Jahmal
- ViralWoman Fired By NASA After Tweeting "Suck My D*ck & Balls"A lesson from the internet.By Nicole Fee
- NumbersZaytoven Blames His Intern For Messing Up His Artist Recruitment PostingAlways blame the intern!By Devin Ch
- NewsUnpaid Intern Sues Bad Boy Because Her Tasks Included Getting Coffee, Answering Phone CallsAn unpaid intern at Bad Boy Entertainment sues the company over the work she was forced to do.By Rose Lilah