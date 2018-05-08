instyle
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion On New Music: "Right Now I'm Focused On Healing"MTS spoke with "InStyle" about her new partnership with Revlon, as well as her future releases, which won't be coming until after a Healing Girl Summer.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKeke Palmer Felt "Misunderstood" As A Child Star Because People Don't Care About FeelingsShe reflected on being a kid star and admitted that it turned her into a "people-pleaser."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJason Momoa Was "Starving" & In "Debt" After Getting Killed Off "GOT"The actor recalled the difficult period with his wife, Lisa Bonet, and their children.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentZoe Kravitz Is A Done-Up Beauty Queen For InStyle's June Cover"I think having the opportunity to birth art is success to me."By Chantilly Post
- MusicCiara Twerks To Polka & Country Music In Sensual VideoCiara can bust a move to literally any kind of music.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCiara's No-Sex Policy With Russell Wilson "Took A Lot Of Prayer" To EndureCiara keeps things modest with InStyle Magazine.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Lusts Over Half-Naked Photo Of Jennifer Lopez50 Cent has his eyes on JLo.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJennifer Lopez Is A Curvaceous Goddess As She Flaunts Body In Revealing DressJennifer Lopez is still the same badass from years ago.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJennifer Lopez Says She Was Told To "Lose A Few Pounds" At Start Of Career"This is who I am. I’m shaped like this."By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJada Smith Pens Touching Letter To Willow Smith: You've "Taught Me Acceptance"The mother-daughter love is real. By Chantilly Post