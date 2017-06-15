Imperius Rex
- MusicVOTE: What Was The Best Album Of August?Who had the stand-out project of August?By Aron A.
- ReviewsSean Price's "Imperius Rex" (Review)"Imperius Rex" is a treat for Sean Price fans, or anyone who appreciates the art of lyricism. By Richard Bryan
- Music VideosSean Price Feat. Bernadette Price "Dead Or Alive" VideoWatch the music video for the late Sean Price's "Dead Or Alive" record featuring wife Bernadette Price.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsClans & CliksCliks and Clans collide. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsImperius Rex [Album Stream]Out now, stream the posthumous album from the late Sean Price called "Imperius Rex." By Danny Schwartz
- NewsImperius RexSean Price may be gone, but he's not forgotten.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSean Price LP "Imperius Rex" To Be Posthumously Released By Duck DownSean Price's label, Duck Down is planning to posthumously release his record "Imperius Rex."By Q. K. W.