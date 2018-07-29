i promise school
- SportsLeBron James Mourns 17-Year-Old Who Died At I Promise School In AkronThe 17-year-old was beaten at a parking lot near the school.By Ben de Lemos
- SportsPrincipal At LeBron James' I Promise School Resigns After Slapping StudentBrandi Davis reportedly left the child with a busted lip.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James "I Promise" Documentary Receives Inspirational TrailerA YouTube Originals documentary on LeBron James' "I Promise" School is on the way. By Taylor McCloud
- SportsLeBron James Reacts To Winning Two Kids' Choice AwardsLeBron James picked up a special award for his work with the I Promise school.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Drops Trailer For Uplifting "I Promise" DocumentaryLeBron James' "I Promise" school was opened in 2018 and has helped numerous at-risk youth in Akron, Ohio.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike LeBron 17 Releasing In Exclusive "I Promise" Colorway: First Look"I Promise" Nike LeBron 17 launches January 21.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLeBron James Narrates Nike's Inspirational "Humble Beginnings" Ad: Watch"They will KNOW that a kid from Akron is something special!"By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLeBron James Makes Huge Announcement Regarding His "I Promise" SchoolLeBron is always doing great things in the community.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Gifts "I Promise" Students With Fire New Nike Shoes: PhotosJames had the students smiling from ear to ear.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Unveils Colorful Court At I Promise School, Hoops Against StudentsLeBron takes part in first game at the new I Promise School court.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLeBron James' "I Promise" School Is Already Seeing Rising Test ScoresThe school currently serves at-risk youth in Akron, Ohio.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Delivers $1M Check To Build New Gym At His “I Promise” SchoolLeBron surprises I Promise students with $1M grant to build new gym.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLeBron James' "I Promise" School Boasts Huge Test Score ImprovementsLeBron James is proud of the progress.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike LeBron 16 "I Promise" Releasing Today: Purchase Links"I Promise" LeBron 16 QS now available.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLeBron James Debuts "I Promise" Nike LeBron 16 Colorway"I Promise" LeBron 16s rumored to drop this month.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLeBron James, Channing Tatum Do Dares On "Ellen" For I Promise SchoolLeBron eats hot sauce ice cream to raise money for I Promise School.By Kyle Rooney
- SocietyMelania Trump Sides With LeBron James Despite Her Husband's TweetMelania respects LeBron's movement. By Karlton Jahmal
- SneakersLeBron Announces Plans To Auction 114 Shoes For I Promise SchoolLeBron's game-worn Nikes at the I Promise School will be auctioned for his foundation.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsMichelle & Barack Obama Praise LeBron James For Opening “I Promise” SchoolLeBron James responds with his gratitude.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyLeBron James' I Promise School: Free Tuition, Free Meals & MoreLeBron shares more details about his I Promise school.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLeBron James On Decision To Join Lakers: "I Love The Challenge""I think it's a great move not only for me but for my family and for the history of basketball in general."By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersLeBron's "I Promise" School Has Over 100 Game-Worn Shoes In Lobby114 pairs of LeBron's game-worn kicks line the walls of the I Promise School.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLeBron James Says Lakers Signing A "Dream Come True," Preps Opening Of School"The jitters before the first day of school are real right now!"By Devin Ch