i hit it first
- BeefRay J Admits He Was "Mentally Petty" When He Made "I Hit It First"Ray J admits his fault. By Aron A.
- EntertainmentRay J No Longer Regrets The Kim Kardashian Sex Tape"The old me had a lot of different things to say, but now when somebody asks me about the sex tape I realize I have to do better."By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicRay J Doesn't "Wanna Be A Part Of" The Kanye West & Nick Cannon DramaWas Ray J ever really a part of it?By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentRay J Says Kim Kardashian Cheated On Him Way Back When They Were TogetherRay J accused Kim Kardashian of cheating on him when they were a couple.By hnhh
- EntertainmentRay J To Reportedly Earn $1 Million To Appear On Celebrity Big Brother UKCelebrity Big Brother UK will reportedly pay Ray J $1 million dollars to do the show.By hnhh
- GossipRay J Reportedly Upset Over Kanye West's VMAs MentionRay J is reportedly upset over Kanye West's VMAs shout out.By Rose Lilah
- NewsRay J Arrested, Allegedly Spit In Cop's FaceRay J was arrested in Beverly Hills, after causing a ruckus at a hotel and subsequently spitting in a police officer's face.By Trevor Smith
- Music VideosRay J Feat. Bobby Brackins "I Hit It First" VideoWatch Ray J Feat. Bobby Brackins "I Hit It First" Video, the latest video from Ray J, which dropped on Monday, April 29th, 2013. Ray J's horizons are broadening with each new release, and Ray J Feat. Bobby Brackins "I Hit It First" Video is no exception. It's a worthy addition to a catalogue that has seen much growth since Ray J stepped foot in the rap game. We're looking forward to hearing more.By Rose Lilah