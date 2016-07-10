i can't breathe
- CrimeGeorge Floyd Said "I Can't Breathe" Over 20 Times, Derek Chauvin Said Don't TalkNew details emerge on Derek Chauvin's arrest, and eventual murder, of George Floyd.By Rose Lilah
- MusicMaino Is "Cool With Segregation": "You Love A N*gga That Hate You?"Maino recently discussed what is going on politically in the United States and said he doesn't have a problem with segregation.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsTulsa Woman Wearing "I Can't Breathe" Shirt Arrested At Trump RallySheila Buck, who had a ticket to Trump's rally in Tulsa, was arrested for obstruction after refusing to leave the rally.By Aron A.
- AnticsGeorge Floyd "I Can't Breathe Workout" At Anytime Fitness Causes Company To ApologizeAnytime Fitness in Wisconsin shared the George Floyd "I Can't Breathe" kneeling workout and received backlash.By Erika Marie
- SportsNBA 2K20 Gives Gamers Black Lives Matter-Related In-Game ClothingNBA 2K is doing their part to promote social justice in light of the murder of George Floyd.By Alexander Cole
- MoviesDavid Oyelowo Says "Selma" Was Blackballed Over "I Can't Breathe" ShirtsDavid Oyelowo starred in "Selma" as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and he recently shared that after the cast wore "I Can't Breathe" shirts to the film's premiere, upset Academy members pledged not to vote for the movie.By Erika Marie
- RandomManuel Ellis Died After Telling Police "I Can't Breathe," Ruled A HomicideManuel Ellis died in early March after being involved in an altercation with police, and a medical examiner ruled his death a homicide by physical restraint.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsVanessa Bryant Shares Powerful Kobe Photo In Support Of George FloydVanessa Bryant had a powerful message about life in light of the recent protests.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBen Simmons Dons "I Can't Breathe" Shirt Amid George Floyd ProtestsBen Simmons had some poignant thoughts on the death of George Floyd.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeOfficer Who Was Fired For Killing Eric Garner Is Suing To Get His Job BackDaniel Pantaleo kept his job for five years after Garner's death.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsNYPD Fire Officer Daniel Pantaleo For Eric Garner's Death From ChokeholdNew York City Police Commissioner James O’Neill announced Daniel Pantaleo has been fired from the NYPD.By Aron A.
- SocietyEric Garner: NYPD Officer Will Not Be Charged For DeathProsecutors decided against charging the NYPD officer responsible for Eric Garner's death in 2014.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentPolice Officer Involved In Eric Garner Case Will Face A Disciplinary HearingThis is happening five years after Eric Garner's death.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentEric Garner's Death Still Being Reviewed By Top Justice Department OfficialsJustice officials doubts the officer will be indicted. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsI Can't BreatheSome of the game's truest OGs unite for an inspiring new protest song: "I Can't Breathe." By Angus Walker