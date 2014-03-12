i am other.
- MusicBia Names Bankroll Fresh As Favorite Rapper, Shows Love To Big Sean & Nicki MinajBia recently talked about her musical influences and named a few artists like Bankroll Fresh, Big Sean, and Nicki Minaj as rappers that she loves.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosBIA Goes "Hollywood" In New VideoBIA's got no time for the fake love in the Hills.By Milca P.
- MixtapesBIA Taps Kodak Black, Kali Uchis & More For "Nice Girls Finish Last" EPBIA comes through with "Nice Girls Finish Last: Cuidado" EP.By Milca P.
- NewsBuddy Drops Off His New Song "Trouble On Central"Buddy returns with his latest single, "Trouble On Central."By Aron A.
- MixtapesKap G Releases "Real Migo Sh*t 4" Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby & MoreKap G drops off his new project "Real Migo Shit 4."By Aron A.
- EntertainmentPharrell Set To Produce Horror Thriller "Survive The Night"Pharrell takes on a thriller. By Chantilly Post
- NewsShinePharrell has some talent on his hands with Compton's Buddy, whose new single, "Shine," was just premiered on Beats 1. By Angus Walker
- NewsSnoop Dogg's New Album To Be Released Through Pharrell's I Am Other LabelSnoop Dogg will release his upcoming studio album through Pharrell's label, I Am Other.By Trevor Smith
- NewsPharrell & will.i.am Reportedly Settle Lawsuit Over "i am OTHER"Pharrell and will.i.am are apparently in the process of settling the legal dispute outside of court.By Trevor Smith