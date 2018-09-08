hurricane florence
- SportsMichael Jordan Gives Away Free Thanksgiving Meals In North CarolinaMichael Jordan gives back to those effected by Hurricane Florence. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJ. Cole's First Ever Dreamville Festival Rescheduled To Spring 2019Dreamville Festival will take place in April 2019.By Aron A.
- MusicJ. Cole's Dreamville Launches Hurricane Florence Relief InitiativeDreamville is doing their part to help those in need. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsMichael Jordan Donates $2 Million To Hurricane Florence ReliefMJ makes huge donation to Hurricane Florence recovery efforts.By Kyle Rooney
- SocietyHurricane Florence Claims The Life Of 4 In North Carolina Including An InfantHurricane Florence is pushing wind and rain at an alarming rate, across the Eastern coastline.By Devin Ch
- SocietyMichael Jordan, Charlotte Hornets Team With NBA To Begin Hurricane Florence ReliefMJ encourages fans to donate and assist in Hurricane Florence relief and recovery efforts.By Kyle Rooney
- MusicR. Kelly's Production Team Trapped By "Hurricane Florence," Cancels NYC ConcertR. Kelly was forced to cancel travel arrangements at the inconvenience of "Hurricane Florence."By Devin Ch
- MusicFat Joe Calls Donald Trump “Delusional” On Hurricane Relief Efforts In Puerto RicoFat Joe calls President Trump "delusional" for thinking the government provided "incredible" relief efforts following Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJ. Cole's Dreamville Festival Is Cancelled Due To Hurricane FlorenceJ. Cole's inaugural "Dreamville Festival" won't be happening this year.
- SocietyTropical Storm Florence Expected To Turn Into HurricaneThe National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Florence will soon be a hurricane.By Milca P.