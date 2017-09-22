humble beast
- NewsLil Durk Jumps On G Herbo's "Never Cared" For New Remix "No Auto Durk"Listen to Lil Durk's new release "No Auto Durk," tackling G Herbo's "Never Cared" record.By Kevin Goddard
- Original ContentG Herbo & Southside: Eight Essential TracksHere are eight essential G Herbo & Southside tracks you need to check out before the duo drops "Swervo". By Narsimha Chintaluri
- NewsG Herbo Drops Off "Who Run It" At Drake's RequestG Herbo drops off "Who Run It."By Aron A.
- Music VideosG Herbo Drops Off "Done For Me" VideoG Herbo stunts on top of a Corvette in the "Done For Me" video.By Alex Zidel
- MusicG Herbo's Been Released From JailG Herbo's out.By Aron A.
- MusicG Herbo Reportedly Arrested For Illegal Gun PossesionG Herbo has found himself in some legal hot water. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsG Herbo Drops Off Deluxe Edition Of "Humble Beast"G Herbo releases the deluxe edition to his "Humble Beast" album, featuring an additional 12 new songs.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsG Herbo Gets Chance The Rapper & Lil Uzi Vert For The "Everything (Remix)"G Herbo brings Chance The Rapper & Lil Uzi Vert on board for "Everything" remix. By Aron A.
- SongsG Herbo Calls On Chance The Rapper And Lil Uzi Vert For "Everything" RemixChance the Rapper and Lil Uzi Vert join G Herbo on the upcoming remix of "Everything."By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosG Herbo Drops Off New Video For "Shook"Check out G Herbo's new video for "Shook."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicG Herbo's New Documentary "City Of Sorrow" Places Spotlight On ChicagoG Herbo revisits his hometown in new documentary "City Of Sorrow."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicG Herbo Celebrates New Baby With Heartfelt IG PostCongrats to G Herbo and his family! By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosG Herbo Visits Jamaica In "Man Now" VideoG Herbo is surrounded by paradise in his new visuals.By Chantilly Post
- MusicG-Herbo Talks Being Humble, Chicago Hip-Hop & More On The Breakfast ClubG Herbo understands the importance of sitting down and being humble. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Bibby Says "Free Crack 4" Is On the WayJust waiting on clearances.By Milca P.
- ReviewsG Herbo's "Humble Beast" (Review)G Herbo's shown promise throughout his career, and "Humble Beast" feels like a culmination of sorts. By Patrick Lyons
- MusicG Herbo Delivers "Humble Beast", His Long Awaited Debut AlbumG-Herbo grabs Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, Jeremih and more for his debut album.By Aron A.