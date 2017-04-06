humans
- MusicSteve Madden Says He's "Obsessed" With Suge KnightSteve Madden says that he wants to meet Suge Knight.By Cole Blake
- Crime"Cocaine Hippos" Owned By Pablo Escobar Legally Recognized As PeoplePablo Escobar's "cocaine hippos" have been legally recognized as people in the U.S.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentJimmy Kimmel Asked People About Homo Sapien Extinction & Answers Were Shocking"I don't know what a homo sapien is."By Chantilly Post
- MusicXXXTentacion Says Humans "Fear What They Don't Understand"XXXTentacion continues to drop cryptic messages.By Matt F
- MusicGorillaz Are Working On An Animated TV ShowThey also once had a movie in the works with Dreamworks Pictures.By hnhh
- NewsLet Me OutGorillaz, Pusha T & Mavis Staples drop "Let Me Out." By Mitch Findlay