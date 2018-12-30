Hoodie SZN
- NumbersA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's "Hoodie SZN" Goes Double PlatinumA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's second studio album "Hoodie SZN" has officially reached double-platinum status.By Joshua Robinson
- Music VideosA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Defies The Laws Of Gravity In The "Swervin" VideoA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie reveals the effect-driven visuals to "Swervin."By Aida C.
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Runs The Hits In "TIDAL X" LivestreamA Boogie puts his talents on display for TIDAL X. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Meet & Greet Cancelled After Multiple Fights Break OutA Boogie was not involved in any of the fights that broke out ahead of his event.By Milca P.
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Pushes Back "Artist 2.0" MixtapeA Boogie delayed his "Artist 2.0" release date because "Hoodie SZN" can't stop climbing the charts.By Erika Marie
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's "Hoodie SZN" Returns To No. 1 On BillboardA Boogie is back at No. 1.By Milca P.
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's "Hoodie SZN" Is #1 On Billboard 200 For Second WeekA Boogie holds down the second week at the top.By Aron A.
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Celebrates #1 Album Vibes On Breakfast ClubA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie chops it up with The Breakfast Club. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Forsakes Album Sales: "Streaming Rules!"A Boogie welcomes the winds of change with open arms. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Brings "Look Back At It" To Seth MyersA Boogie brings his #1 album to the Late Night audience. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Lands First #1 Album On Billboard 200 With "Hoodie SZN"A Boogie reaches a huge milestone in his career.
By Aron A.
- Music VideosA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Drops Video For "4 Min Convo (Favorite Song)"A Boogie wit da Hoodie unveils a heavily-filtered video for "4 Min Convo."By Alex Zidel
