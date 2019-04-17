homecoming: the live album
- MusicBeyonce's Gigantic "Homecoming" Statue Has Been Revealed In GermanyBeyonce can't be missed. By Chantilly Post
- MusicBeyonce's "Homecoming" Netflix Special Yields 828K Viewers Per MinuteBeyonce is just on another level. By Aida C.
- MusicAriana Grande Paid 2x More Than Beyoncé For Coachella Performance: ReportBeyoncé is the first black woman and Ariana is the youngest person to ever headline the festival.By Erika Marie
- MusicKelly Rowland Heralds Beyonce "The Genius" In Appreciative "Homecoming" TributeKelly Rowland takes a moment to express her gratitude towards the Knowles family business.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentBeyoncé Pens Letter About Michelle Obama For "Time" 100 Most Influential ListThe former First Lady is listed as one of Time's most influential people of 2019.By Erika Marie
- MusicBeyoncé Surprises Fans With "Homecoming" Live Album & New MusicA live album popped up to coincide with Beyonce's new documentary.By Alex Zidel
- NewsBeyoncé Flawlessly Covers Frankie Beverly & Maze's "Before I Let Go"The track is a bonus feature on "Homecoming: The Live Album."By Erika Marie