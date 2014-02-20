hitunes
- MusicYoung Thug's Creative Director Shares "Hy!£UN35" Lead Single InformationYoung Thug's "Slime Season 2" track "Love Me Forever" was supposed to be the lead single from "HiTunes."ByAlex Zidel4.5K Views
- Original ContentThe Myth Of Young Thug's "Hy!£UN35": The Album That Never WasThe myth of Hy!£UN35 began nearly a half-decade ago...ByNarsimha Chintaluri30.6K Views
- MusicIs Young Thug "Fashion"? So Claims The RapperYoung Thug claims to have the fashion game on lock.ByAlex Zidel2.5K Views
- MusicYoung Thug Will Not Release Music This Year Because Of His Deaf BrotherThugger's taking a break.ByMilca P.29.4K Views
- NewsYoung Thug Teases "Gangster Shit" SingleThugger has a new track on the way.ByTrevor Smith14.5K Views
- ReviewsYoung Thug Is Refreshingly Weird: A “HiTunes” Tour ReviewWe went there: Young Thug and Lil Yachty’s show at New York City’s Playstation Theater.ByDanny Schwartz329 Views
- Editor's PickYoung Thug & Rihanna Hit The Studio TogetherYoung Thug and Rihanna were spotted in the studio together.ByRose Lilah321 Views
- NewsYoung Thug's "Hy!£UN35" To Be Produced Entirely By London On Da TrackLondon On Da Track suggests that he is producing every track on "Hy!£UN35."ByDanny Schwartz30.5K Views
- NewsYoung Thug Channels Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole For "Hy!£UN35," Confirms Kanye West CollaborationsYoung Thug sits down for an interview out in France, and speaks on his upcoming album "Hy!£UN35" as well as working with Kanye West.ByRose Lilah39.4K Views
- NewsYoung Thug Pushes Back "Hy!£UN35" Release To SeptemberYoung Thug's forthcoming album "Hy!£UN35" gets delayed.ByDanny Schwartz22.2K Views
- NewsDrunkTravi$ Scott and Young Thug give us their best slurred up raps on "Drunk."ByRose Lilah945 Views
- Editor's PickYoung Thug Says His Next Mixtape Will Be Called "Tha Carter V"Young Thug on his next mixtape: “I’ll probably name it 'Tha Carter V,' ’cause the original 'Carter V' still ain’t came out yet."ByPatrick Lyons39.2K Views
- NewsOuchDownload Young Thug and Y.D.G.'s "Ouch".Byhnhh365 Views
- SongsGeek'd UpYoung Thug leaks "Geek'd Up" for download.ByRose Lilah392 Views