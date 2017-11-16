hiring
- Pop CultureAstroworld Security Guard Says He Was Hired "On The Spot" With No Concert ExperienceA security guard at Astroworld says he was hired without having ever been to a concert before.By Cole Blake
- GramKid Cudi Says He’s In Search For Professional Blunt Roller In Los AngelesApply now if you live in the LA area.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsJoel Embiid Wants Mike D'Antoni For 76ers Head Coaching Job: ReportThe 76ers reportedly consider Mike D'Antoni their number one choice to fill their vacant head coaching position.By Cole Blake
- SportsDallas Cowboys' New Head Coach Revealed, NFL Fans ReactWell, that was quick.By Alexander Cole
- FoodPopeyes Recruiting 400 New Employees To Prepare For Chicken Sandwich ComebackWho's ready?By Chantilly Post
- SportsCavaliers Hire Cal Women's HC Lindsay Gottlieb As An AssistantGottlieb is the first college women's head coach to be hired in the NBA.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRich The Kid Looking To Hire Blunt Roller For Tour, Will Pay $5,000Who's got the skill?By Chantilly Post
- SportsMike McCarthy Will Not Coach In 2019 But Plans To Return in 2020It was New York or bust for the form Packers head coach.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNew York Jets To Hire Adam Gase As Head Coach: ReportGase was fired 10 days ago by the Miami Dolphins.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyAmerica Gains 223,000 New Jobs As Unemployment Rates Fall To 18-Year LowMore jobs for Americans. By David Saric
- MusicKanye West Reportedly Looking To Hire PublicistKanye West is reportedly looking to hire a publicist.By Rose Lilah
- MusicRich The Kid Is Looking To Hire Two Professional Blunt Rollers For $5K CashRich The Kid is done rolling his own blunts.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicXXXTentacion Is Hiring Graphic Designers, Photographers & ArtistsWould you work for XXXTentacion?
By Matt F