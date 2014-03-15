high end
- NewsPatrik Returns With Braggadocios New Single "High End"Patrik is all about his fashion choices on his brand new single "High End."By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearBella Hadid Stuns In New KITH Park X Versace CollabKith's long-awaited collaboration with Versace is coming soon.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyTed Baker Employees Petition Against "Culture Of Forced Hugging"Employees at the high-end British retailer speak out against workplace misconduct. By hnhh
- MusicCardi B's Upcoming Fashion Nova Collaboration Expected To "Sell Out In Minutes"Speaking about her debut clothing collection, Cardi revealed: “every little detail to me matters.”By hnhh
- LifeLouis Vuitton Becomes World's #1 Luxury Brand Followed By Chanel, Hermés & GucciLouis V has seen a major growth this year. By Chantilly Post
- MusicKanye West Plans To Open Restaurant With "High-End Comfort Food"Kanye West wants to bring home cooked meals to the nouveau riche.By Devin Ch
- TechApple Will Reportedly Release Luxury AirPods & New Over-Ear Headphones In 2019Apple is taking their audio products seriously.By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentStormy Daniels Working On High-End Lingerie LineDaniels is expanding her acumen. By David Saric
- StreetwearJay-Z's "4:44" Inspires New Fear Of God Collection Dropping TodayThe streetwear label collaborates with the rapper for a limited set of exclusive threads. By David Saric
- NewsChris Brown Drops Infectious New Single "Tempo"Chris Brown drops another single off of "Heartbreak On A Full Moon"By Aron A.
- MusicChris Brown Shows Off "High End" Music Video Vampire MakeupChris Brown gets his "Buffy The Vamire Slayer" on.By Matt F
- SportsSamuel L. Jackson & Magic Johnson Get Mistaken For Migrants While ShoppingSamuel L. Jackson and Magic Johnson cause quite a stir in Italy.By Matt F
- MusicBeats By Dre To Launch New Headphone Collection With BalmainBeats by Dre has some new headphone style coming.By Matt F
- NewsNicki Minaj Models In New Roberto Cavalli CampaignNicki Minaj models Roberto Cavalli clothing in the fashion designer's new campaign.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentThe Value Of Rap MusicRap music, specifically its lyrics, have been given numerous labels, but not necessarily the positive labels bestowed upon other forms of creative expression. No matter the divisiveness or repulsion, other forms and disciplines are usually accepted whole. Here, we explore some of the reasoning behind the subtle, and overt, rejections of rap lyrics as true art form.By Kahron Spearman
- NewsHigh EndUp and coming rapper, West Bay releases a new song featuring Troy Ave, called "High End."By hnhh