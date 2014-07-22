heroes
- Pop CultureHayden Panettiere Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actress Worth?Hayden Panettiere's net worth in 2024 underscores her successful acting and music career, marked by iconic roles and a dedication to activism.By Rain Adams
- MusicJ. Cole Reveals The Artists Who Made Him The Rapper He Is TodayThe ever-humble Cole wasn't afraid to share which stars molded his early career.By Ben Mock
- SongsMacklemore & DJ Premier Shoutout Their "HEROES" On New Collab TrackThe single is the first to come from the "Thrift Shop" rapper's upcoming "BEN" album.By Hayley Hynes
- TVAli Larter Apologizes To Leonard Roberts After He Claims Racism Led To FiringRoberts, who also starred in "Love Jones" and the "Drumline" films, said Larter made his experience on "Heroes" difficult and he was later killed off the show because of her.By Erika Marie
- SocietyUnarmed Hero Stops Mosque Attack In Norway By Wrestling GunmanAuthorities believe the unidentified attacker held white supremacist views.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicLil Yachty Crafts A Superhero Costume & Freestyles With KidsLil Yachty has always been for the kids.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesConan O'Brien's "Batman" Comic-Con Sketch Is Hilarious Vision Of DC Vs. MarvelConan O'Brien envisions Marvel vs. DC as a high school cafeteria feud.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesDC Comics Announces Digital Streaming Service With Movie, TV, & Comic ContentDC is taking a huge step forward. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsIce Cube Says BIG3 Plane Heroes Deserve An Invite To The White HouseIce Cube thinks the BIG3 plane heroes deserve to get invited to the White House.By Aron A.
- MusicXXXTentacion Speechless Meeting James Shaw Jr.: "In The Presence Of A Real Hero"XXXTentacion sends all of the universe's blessings to James Shaw Jr.By Alex Zidel
- Original Content14 Heroic Acts By RappersHotNewHipHop gives you 14 instances where rappers have done a heroic deed.By Nikita Rathod