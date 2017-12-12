hashtags
- RandomTikTok Accused Of Censoring Black Lives Matter & George Floyd HashtagThe company is blaming it on a “random error.”
By Madusa S.
- MusicDetroit Rapper Selfmade Kash Gets Sloppy, Winds Up Arrested For "Wire Fraud"The auteur of the "Swipe God Freestyle" gets caught with his pants down.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake's "In My Feelings" Dance Challenge Garners More Than 2.3M Tweets: ReportEverybody is hitting the #InMyChallenge dance.By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent Turns "Get The Strap" From A Hashtag To A Tagline On His Merch50 Cent knows how to capitalize and make money off of his ideas.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent On "Get The Strap" Investigation: "NYPD Gonna F-ck Us All Up"NYPD always has the strap.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Responds To NYPD Investigation On Him: "All This For My Hashtag"50 Cent is not impressed with the NYPD's investigation on him.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Compares His Haters To Boys Going Through Puberty50 Cent is tired of haters chirping him on Instagram about his workout regimen.By Devin Ch
- SocietyInstagram Update: You Can Now Follow HashtagsOne of the top social media platforms is trying to make the user experience even better.By Chantilly Post
