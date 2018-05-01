hasbro
- MusicHasbro Sells EOne Music, Including Death Row, For $385MFollowing Hasbro's purchase of eOne Music, including Death Row Records, the company is changing hands once more in a massive cash deal.By Mitch Findlay
- Hip-Hop HistoryDeath Row Records Celebrates 30th Anniversary With Official Online StoreDeath Row Records celebrates 30 years with their first-ever online store including merch, vinyl, cassettes, NFTs, and more. By Aron A.
- AnticsSafaree Thinks Potato Head Being Gender-Neutral "Is Reaching"The Brooklyn-born rapper simply doesn't see the point.By Madusa S.
- RandomHasbro Recalls Trolls Doll Amid Accusations Of Grooming Children For Sexual AbuseThe company has pulled a doll from the shelves that reportedly has a button placed between it's legs.By Erika Marie
- MoviesAnother "G.I. Joe" Movie Is In The WorksBrace yourselves, because "G.I. Joe" isn't going anywhere anytime soon -- in fact, a new movie is already in the works. By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesMore "Transformers" Films On The Way From "Zodiac" & "Army Of The Dead" WritersTwo separate scripts are being written concurrently by two separate writers in hopes to rebuild and expand the "Transformers" film series.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicHasbro Toy Company's Acquisition Of Death Row Records FinalizedWe don't need any cross-branding on this one, please. By Aron A.
- MusicDeath Row Records Is Now Owned By Toy Company HasbroHasbro acquired Entertainment One for $4.1B and now has the entire Death Row catalog in their possession.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Teams With Hasbro For Limited Edition Monopoly GameMore "Stranger Things" merch. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKevin Hart & "Ride Along" Director Reportedly Working On "Monopoly" Live-Action FilmKevin Hart's next project has passed GO!By Chantilly Post
- SneakersPUMA x Transformers Sneaker Collection Coming Soon: New ImagesTwo PUMA x Transformers sneakers releasing in celebration of the Bumblebee spin-off.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersTransformers x PUMA Sneaker Collection Coming SoonHasbro partners with PUMA for collection of Transformers-inspired sneakers. By Kyle Rooney
- EntertainmentFortnite Is Collaborating With Monopoly On A Board GameThe game will feature "Battle Royale" rules. By Brynjar Chapman
- Entertainment"Power Rangers" Sequel Film Has Started Early DevelopmentThe Rangers will be back. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"G.I. Joe" Silent Assassin Snake Eyes Will Be Getting His Own Spin-Off MovieThere probably wont be a lot of talking in this one. By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentHasbro Buys "Power Rangers" And Other Saban Properties For $522 MillionThe "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" cash in. By Karlton Jahmal