guy ritchie
- Pop CultureMadonna Really Wants Kendrick Lamar Collab, Regrets Both Previous MarriagesThe icon shared a video where she answers 50 random questions about her life and career. By Erika Marie
- Movies"Aladdin" Sequel Is Already In The WorksAs Disney's "Aladdin" sequel moves forward, fans begin praying for "Return Of Jafar" or "King Of Thieves." By Mitch Findlay
- RandomThe World's First Movie Poster Made Entirely Out Of Weed Created For "The Gentlemen"Who knew weed was so multipurpose?By Lynn S.
- MoviesMatthew McConaughey Tries To Escape His Marijuana Empire In Guy Ritchie's "The Gentlemen""The Gentlemen" hits theatres January 24th, 2020. By Chantilly Post
- MoviesPost Malone & Jason Statham Spotted Filming New Guy Ritchie MoviePost Malone gets shot at by Jason Staham on set of new movie "Cash Truck."By Kevin Goddard
- Entertainment"Aladdin" First Reactions Are Here & Critics Were Pleasantly SurprisedArabian nights. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentWill Smith Debuts His Version Of The "Aladdin" Genie: Photos“There hasn’t been a lot of that hip-hop flavor in Disney history.”By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentGuy Ritchie's "Aladdin" Reboot Allegedly "Browning" Actors' SkinDisney's upcoming "Aladdin" movie has already stirred up some controversy.By Matt F