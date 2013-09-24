gta 5
- GamingRockstar Games Seems To Say Goodbye To "GTA V"It seems like Rockstar Games is finally turning its attention fully to "GTA 6."By Cole Blake
- Gaming"GTA V" Actors Recreate Legendary "Yee-Yee-Ass Haircut" SceneLamar's iconic roast of Franklin gains new life as the "GTA V" actors reprise their roles to recreate the beloved scene. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureTyler, The Creator Is A Voice In GTA 5 & People Are Just Realizing ItDespite having been released in September 2013, people are only now realizing that Tyler, The Creator is one of the voices in Grand Theft Auto V. By Ellie Spina
- GamingRockstar Games Adds Vague Images To Website Prompting GTA 6 RumorsAn update to Rockstar Games' website has fans speculating about an announcement for a new game soon.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentRockstar Blocks Cheat Programs For "GTA V" Online PlayThe crackdown is imminent.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentGoku Mod In "Grand Theft Auto V" Allows Players To Wreak HavocWield Goku's powers and go wild in Los Santos. By hnhh
- MusicMaxo Kream Talks "Punken", Grand Theft Auto 5 & MoreMaxo Kream reflects on getting Popeyes with Joey Bada$$ and more. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDanny Brown Voices A Lifeguard In Grand Theft Auto VWatch Danny Brown Voices A Lifeguard In Grand Theft Auto VBy hnhh
- NewsThe Voice Of GTA V's "Franklin" Is A Former Rapper Who Allegedly Knocked Ice Cube Out & Robbed HimThe voice actor who gave life to GTA V's "Franklin" character is a former rapper who allegedly knocked Ice Cube out and robbed him back in the day. By hnhh
- NewsClams Casino - Crystals (GTA V)Clams Casino's heavy contribution to the Grand Theft Auto V soundtrack. Enjoy.By hnhh