great gatsby
- PoliticsMulatto Stuns At Great Gatsby BDay Party, Performs For GA Voters The Next DayAfter writing that she didn't even know how she got home last night, Mulatto resurfaced at the "Joy to the Polls" pop-up event.By Erika Marie
- MusicToni Braxton Shares Throwback Photo Of Birdman EngagementToni Braxton takes us back to a memorable day. By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsToni Braxton & Birdman's Wedding Will Reportedly Have "Great Gatsby" ThemeToni Braxton & Birdman's wedding is set to be an elegant affair.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSnoop Dogg, Common & RZA Will Appear In Upcoming "Simpsons" Episode"The Simpsons" have secured "the Mt. Rushmore of Rap."By hnhh
- InterviewsHollywood Holt Talks Signing To G.O.O.D. Music, Kanye West & MoreThe latest G.O.O.D. Music signee breaks down his Kanye West connection, his crew, and more.By Rose Lilah
- NewsBack To BlackAnother snippet from "The Great Gatsby" soundtrack. This one features Bey connecting with Andre 3000 on a remake of Amy Winehouse's tune.By Steve Kerry
- News$100 BillHere's a snippet from the upcoming "The Great Gatsby" soundtrack which features Jay's "$100 Bill." Full soundtrack drops May 10th.By Jacob Lewis