grant
- MusicLil Durk Gives Howard University $350,000 In Scholarships & GrantsDurk will give two students from his home city of Chicago $50,000 each to attend the HBCU.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SocietyMac Miller Fund Donates $100,000 Grant To YMCA Music ProgramsThe Mac Miller Fund has awarded $100,000 to music programs for teenagers and young adults in Pittsburgh.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyKanye West Launches Talent Incubator To Aid Emerging DesignersThe program will provide financial assistance as well as mentorship.By hnhh
- SocietyPornhub Awards Researchers With $25K To Study Long & Short Term Effects Of PornProfessor Omri Gillath and his team will study how porn effects peoples lives. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyNYPD Will Honor Murdered Bronx Teen With A Scholarship In His NameLesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz's name will live on. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyPornhub Offering $25,000 University Grant "To Help Advance" Sex ResearchPornhub is looking to improve your sex education.By Chantilly Post
- Editor's PickDrake's OVO Sound Receives Grant From Ontario Music FundOVO Sound was awarded a grant worth $45,000 from the OMF.By Rose Lilah