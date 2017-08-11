grand theft auto 5
- GamingGrand Theft Auto VI Trailer Released: Welcome To Vice City 2025The series is making an iconic return to its most popular city.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureTyler, The Creator Is A Voice In GTA 5 & People Are Just Realizing ItDespite having been released in September 2013, people are only now realizing that Tyler, The Creator is one of the voices in Grand Theft Auto V. By Ellie Spina
- LifeGTA Online Updates With Lavish New Casino & Penthouse Access & ActivitiesRockstar Games announces some major, lavish updates to the online multiplayer mode in GTA 5.By hnhh
- EntertainmentGrand Theft Auto V Has Nearly Sold 100 Million Units, What's Next For Rockstar?The big sales may be the reason there's no sequel in the near future. By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentGoku Mod In "Grand Theft Auto V" Allows Players To Wreak HavocWield Goku's powers and go wild in Los Santos. By hnhh
- Original Content10 Video Games To Play While HighThe essential guide to the stoned gamer's night in.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWatch A$AP Mob & Pro Era Face Off In GTA OnlineCatch the wild competition live! By Mitch Findlay