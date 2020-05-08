Graduates
- AnticsMegan Thee Stallion Jumps Into The Splits & Twerks In "Dear Class Of 2020" ShowMegan Thee Stallion shocked the world when she jumped into the splits and shook her booty during her "Dear Class of 2020" performance.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureCardi B, Oprah, & More Honour 2020 Graduates In Virtual CeremonyCardi B, Oprah Winfrey, DJ Khaled, and more celebrated the graduating class of 2020 in a virtual ceremony this weekend.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureLauryn Hill Pens Inspirational Message For Temple University 2020 GraduatesLauryn Hill motivated Temple University's Class of 2020 by writing a letter to inspire them to reach their greatest potentials.By Erika Marie