gone
- MusicCordae Shares Inspiring Throwback Freestyle Over Kanye West's "Gone"Cordae shares a video of him at 16-years-old, freestyling over a classic "Late Registration"-era Kanye West beat.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsK.A.A.N. Gets Real On "Gone"An excellent track off "Sunset Crest Dr."By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsJimmer Fredette Parts Ways With Warriors Summer League Team: ReportFredette was reportedly "over it."By Alexander Cole
- SportsLuke Walton & Lakers' Vets Almost "Get Physical" In Heated ConfrontationMichael Beasley and Javale McGee were among those who took exception to Coach Walton's criticism.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna's Butt Implants Have DisappearedBlac Chyna was photographed without her usual bum. By Brynjar Chapman
- NewsMathaius Young Is Far From "Gone" On His New SingleMathaius Young continues to hit his stride with new single "Gone."By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentLil Tay Deletes Every Instagram Post & We Can't Help But Wonder What She's Up ToLil Tay has nothing to offer on the 'Gram.By Chantilly Post
- NewsTrippie Redd Gets The Assist On Paris' New Track "Gone"Paris recruits Trippie Redd for the brand new track "Gone."By Alex Zidel
- NewsMeek Mill’s Instagram Page Has DisappearedIn odd fashion, Meek Mill's favorite social media outlet has mysteriously disappeared. By Kevin Goddard
- NewsMachine Gun Kelly & Leroy Sanchez Perform Acoustic Version Of "Gone" On Tour BusWatch Machine Gun Kelly & Leroy Sanchez perform their "General Admission" collab “Gone.”By Kevin Goddard
- NewsAfter 8 Years, Kanye West's "Gone" Debuts On Billboard ChartsAfter 8-years, Kanye West's "Gone" has made it into Billboard's Top 100 this week, thanks to a viral Youtube video.By Kevin Goddard