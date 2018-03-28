gift cards
- MusicDrake Hits Fat Joe With Hilarious Gift From StakeFat Joe was at a loss for words.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyKodak Black To Give Out Gift Cards To Families In Need For ThanksgivingDespite serving time behind bars, Kodak Black's camp is continuing to give back to those less fortunate.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicPost Malone Received A $25 Olive Garden Christmas Gift Card From Dennis RodmanDennis Rodman knows Post Malone very well.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyA Wisconsin Company Offered Employees Gift Cards To Purchase Guns As A Holiday BonusA gift of "personal protection." By hnhh
- MusicFetty Wap Hands Out Gift Cards At New Jersey Mall For EasterFetty Wap is doing what he can to give back to those in his hometown this Easter holiday.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicFetty Wap Gifts Hometown With Grocery Gift Cards For EasterFetty Wap gives back to the city that raised him.By Chantilly Post