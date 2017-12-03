giancarlo stanton
- Pop CultureQueen Latifah Names Supermodel Adriana Lima As Her Celebrity CrushQueen Latifah joined her "Girls Trip" costars on "Red Table Talk" where she revealed her celebrity crush is Brazilian beauty Adriana Lima.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Explains How To Manipulate The Media To Get Herself A DateTiffany Haddish has a master plan.By Chantilly Post
- SportsGiancarlo Stanton Booed In Yankee Stadium Debut After 5 StrikeoutsStanton strikes out five times for the first time in his career.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsMLB Warns Yankees: "Beer Foam Art" Featuring Players Is ProhibitedBronx Bomber-inspired beers can't be sold at Yankees Stadium.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsGiancarlo Stanton Crushes Homerun In Yankees DebutStanton goes deep in first AB with Yanks.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsYankee's Aaron Judge Set To Earn $622,300 After 52 Home Run SeasonAaron Judge hasn't been offered a contract renegotiation; will play out sophomore season on split contract.By Devin Ch
- SportsGiancarlo Stanton Says Goodbye To Miami After Being Introduced In NYCGiancarlo puts on the pinstripes for the first time.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsGiancarlo Stanton Could Soon Be Traded To The Giants Or The CardinalsAll deals are on hold until Giancarlo Stanton approves one of them. By Matt F