Genece Brinkley
- MusicMeek Mill Faces New Judge For His 2008 Gun ChargesMeek Mill arrived in court this morning to face a new judge.By Alex Zidel
- Original Content"Free Meek" Premiere: A New Docuseries That Puts The System On Trial“This is a story in which there is injustice in every crack and crevice.”By Luke Hinz
- MusicMeek Mill Earns Huge Legal Win As DA Calls Out Judge Genece BrinkleyThe Philadelphia D.A. agrees that Meek Mill deserves a new trial and a new judge.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill's Lawyer Calls Judge Brinkley An "Immature, Petulant, Ignorant Child"Joe Tacopina is astonished by Judge Genece Brinkley's decisions.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill's Court Hearing Ends With No Decision In Fight For New TrialThe neverending trial continues on.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Back In Court As Massive Protest Takes Place TodayThe "Justice 4 Meek" movement keeps getting larger.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Speaks On Gun & Drugs Conviction With The Ladies From "The View"Meek Mill continues in his journey to spread awareness about prison reform.By Alex Zidel
- Sports76ers Co-Owner Michael Rubin Says Judge Over Meek Mill Case Is "Unfit To Be a Judge"Micahel Rubin continues to advocate against Judge Genece Brinkley.By Milca P.
- MusicMeek Mill Reportedly Denied New Judge & Trial In Criminal CaseJudge Genece Brinkley will stay on Meek's case for the immediate future.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Has More Than Enough Evidence To Have Conviction Overturned: ReportAccording to an expert, there is more than enough evidence supporting Meek Mill's post-conviction relief act.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Signs Deal With Roc Nation For Documentary About "Broken Legal System"Meek Mill recognizes his political relevance.By Devin Ch
- MusicMeek Mill's Judge Will Not Be Dismissed From His Case: ReportJudge Genece Brinkley will not remove herself from the case.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill's Lawyer Speaks On Judge Brinkley's Personal Vendetta With HimJoe Tacopina gives further details on the happenings in Meek Mill's case.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill's Court Clerk Fired After Asking Rapper For MoneyAnother interesting development emerges from Meek Mill's court case.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMeek Mill Judge's Investigation Urged By Two Social Justice Organizations#Cut50 & Color Of Change want Genece Brinkley to undergo an ethics investigation. By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill's Lawyers File New Bail Motion, Continue Appeal ProcessMeek Mill's team continues to fight for him. By Matt F
- MusicMeek Mill's Judge Has Been Ordered To Issue Decision On Bail HearingMeek Mill should be getting a bail hearing sooner than later. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMeek Mill Granted Bail Hearing In Front Of Judge Genece BrinkleyReports say his hearing is scheduled in front of Judge Genece Brinkley. By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill's Judge Allowed Him To Do Business With Convicted FelonThe Judge in the Meek Mill case is in even more hot water. By Chantilly Post