gemini man
- Pop CultureWill Smith Travels Around Tokyo, Visits Wild Robot Restaurant For The First TimeHe was in Japan doing press for "Gemini Man."By Erika Marie
- Numbers"Gemini Man" Reportedly Stands To Lose $75 Million Following Bust At Box OfficeThe film couldn't live up to expectations.By Milca P.
- MoviesWill Smith Regrets Passing Up On Role To Star In "The Matrix"Will Smith looks back on his early acting days. By Chantilly Post
- MoviesWill Smith's Question To His Younger Self Has To Do With Turning Down An Epic RoleOne regrettable decision.By Erika Marie
- MoviesWill Smith Tries To Murder His Younger Self In New "Gemini Man" TrailerWill Smith is on a mission to assassinate himself in the new trailer.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentWill Smith Is Out To Kill His Younger Self In "Gemini Man" Trailer"Gemini Man" is another anticipated film by Ang Lee. By Chantilly Post
- MusicWill Smith Slowly Loses All Sanity In Amusing Instagram Mini-MovieWill Smith crafts a hilarious documentary about his slow descent into madness.By Mitch Findlay