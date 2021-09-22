Gabby Petito
- CrimeBrian Laundrie's Gabby Petito Murder Confession RevealedBrian Laundrie had been found dead in Florida back in October.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureGabby Petito's Mother Seeks $30K In Damages From Brian Laundrie's Estate In New LawsuitIt's been over half a year since Gabby Petito's body was discovered in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBrian Laundrie's Notebook Said To Contain A Gabby Petito Murder ConfessionIt's been reported that Laundrie was faking texts between him and Petito after her death to deceive authorities.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureGabby Petito True Crime Documentary Will Premiere On Peacock This WeekendThe documentary has been titled “The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media.”By Hayley Hynes
- LifeBrian Laundrie Cause Of Death ConfirmedBrian Laundrie reportedly passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeBrian Laundrie's Family Says They Won't Be Holding Funeral For Late SonBrian Laundrie’s family will not hold a funeral for their late son.By Cole Blake
- CrimeFBI Confirms They Found The Remains Of Brian LaundrieLaundrie's remains were confirmed via dental records.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeBrian Laundrie Update: Family Lawyer Says Human Remains Are Likely HisA representative for Brian Laundrie's family said that there is a strong chance that the human remains found in a Florida park belong to the missing fugitive.By Alex Zidel
- RandomBrian Laundrie Lookalike Gets Scare Of His Life On Appalachian TrailA man who looks like Brian Laundrie was pinned down by federal agents after being mistaken for Gabby Petito's fiancé.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeGabby Petito’s Family Visit Wyoming Lake Near Where The 22-Year-Old’s Body Was FoundGabby’s father, Joseph, shared a sweet tribute to his daughter on Twitter.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeGabby Petito Died From Strangulation: ReportPetito’s death was initially ruled a homicide, but further details were released in a press conference today.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeBrian Laundrie’s Father Aids Law Enforcement In The Ongoing Search For His SonIt’s been over a month since Laundrie was last seen by some of his family members. By Hayley Hynes
- LifeBrian Laundrie's Parents Change Story On Last Time They Saw HimBrian Laundrie's parents issued a statement through their family attorney, changing their story on the last time they saw him.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeBrian Laundrie Update: Wanted Man’s Sister Begs Him To “Come Forward” In New InterviewAs the hunt for Laundrie continues, his sister, Cassie, is urging him to “come forward.”By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBrian Laundrie's Sister Says She's Losing Him, Her Parents, & Gabby PetitoBrian Laundrie's sister spoke to protestors outside of her house on Monday, where she sent a message to Gabby Petito's father and claimed she hasn't heard from Brian or her parents in weeks.By Alex Zidel
- GossipBrian Laundrie Spotted By Hiker On Appalachian Trail: ReportThe witness says Laundrie was allegedly driving a light-coloured pickup truck and wearing a bandana.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeGabby Petito Update: New Bodycam Footage Reveals Brian Laundrie Hit The Late 22-Year-OldLaundrie is still missing, and remains the main person of interest in Petito’s death.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeGabby Petito’s Family Holds Funeral In New York As Search For Brian Laundrie ContinuesPetito’s father, Joe, urged anyone who is currently in a toxic relationship like Gabby was to get out, immediately.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureFBI Issues Warrant For Brian Laundrie After He Illegally Uses Debit CardLaundrie is currently a person of interest in the death of his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTravel Blogger Gabby Petito's Body Found In A Wyoming National ParkAfter being reported missing on September 11, "Van Life" YouTuber Gabby Petito's body was found in Bridger-Teton National Park, and her death has been ruled a homicide. By Joshua Robinson