furious 7
- Original ContentHappy Birthday Paul Walker: The Late Actor's Best MoviesCelebrate Paul Walker's legacy by watching one of his best films. By Nicole Fee
- NewsWiz Khalifa's "See You Again" Wins Best Song At Critics' Choice AwardsWiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's Paul Walker tribute is awarded Best Song at the Critics' Choice Awards. By Angus Walker
- NewsWiz Khalifa's "See You Again" Originally Meant For 50 Cent & EminemEminem and 50 Cent were asked to record the Paul Walker-tribute single for "Furious 7." By Angus Walker
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: April 25A look at hip-hop sales and chart placements this week.By Trevor Smith
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: April 18A look at hip-hop sales and chart placements this week.
By Trevor Smith
- NewsWiz Khalifa's "See You Again" Hits #1 On The ChartsWiz Khalifa's "See You Again" is the #1 record in the country. By Angus Walker
- NewsWiz Khalifa Feat. Charlie Puth "See You Again" VideoWiz Khalifa's "See You Again" video is a tribute to the late Paul Walker. By Angus Walker
- NewsGet Low (Remix)Rae Sremmurd jump on the remix to DJ Snake and Dillon Francis' banger "Get Low". By Angus Walker
- ReviewsReview: Ludacris' "Ludaversal"Reviewing Luda's latest effort, on the heels of Furious 7.By Nicholas DG
- NewsWiz Khalifa & Amber Rose Are Working Toward Joint Custody Of Their SonWiz Khalifa and Amber Rose want what's best for their son Sebastian. By Angus Walker
- NewsWiz Khalifa Performs "See You Again" On Jimmy FallonWatch Wiz Khalifa and singer Charlie Puth perform "See You Again" on Jimmy Fallon.By Rose Lilah
- NewsSee You AgainWiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth team up on the new "Furious 7" track, "See You Again".By Trevor Smith
- NewsPaybackAnother all-star collab from the "Furious 7" soundtrack.By Angus Walker