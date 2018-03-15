freaky friday
- MusicLil Dicky Says "All-Time Great" Artists Have Called Him A "Rapper’s Rapper"Lil Dicky says that he's met many "all-time great" rappers who are fans of his.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Dicky Reflects On Chris Brown Collaboration: "I Know That My Heart Is Good"Lil Dicky recently discussed his decision to work with Chris Brown.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJamie Lee Curtis Says “Freaky Friday 2” Is HappeningJamie Lee Curtis says that a sequel to "Freaky Friday" is coming.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Dicky Defends Chris Brown, Explains Why He's "Not Proud" Of "White Dude" SongThe rapper-actor tackled some heavy backlash topics in a recent interview.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture"Stranger Things" Star Noah Schnapp Denies Using N-Word In Viral ClipThe actor admits to saying a word that starts with the letter "n," but it isn't a racial slur.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture"Stranger Things" Star Accused Of Singing N-Word To Chris Brown, Lil Dicky SongNoah Schnapp, who portrayed the character of Will Byers, allegedly sang the n-word in a video that has gone viral.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentIssa Rae & Regina Hall Star In "Freaky Friday" Type Comedy "Little"The film looks a light-hearted must watch. By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentMost Creative Music Videos Of 2018A look at twelve of the most inventive music videos of 2018.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown Wishes Kendall Jenner Happy Birthday With Throwback VideoChris Brown shouts out his "Freak Friday" collaborator. By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Dicky & Chris Brown's "Freaky Friday" Hits Platinum StatusChris Brown & Lil Dicky's body-swap tale resonated with the masses.By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentLil Dicky Will Star In A Comedy Series For FXLil Dicky gets his shot at becoming a TV actor. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicLil Dicky & Chris Brown's "Freaky Friday" Officially Certified PlatinumLil Dicky and Chris Brown are celebrating with their brand new platinum plaque.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Dicky Staged Intimate "Freaky Friday" Premiere For Drake & Kanye WestLil Dicky managed to score an exclusive audience for his "Freaky Friday" premiere. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Pump Celebrates YouTube Accomplishment For "ESSKEETIT" Music VideoLil Pump outperformed Drake's "Nice For What" in terms of views this week.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChief Keef Co-Signs Kendall Jenner Beginning A Rap CareerSosa may be the only person who wants this.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDesus & Mero Aren't Feeling Lil Dicky's "N-Word" By Proxy In "Freaky Friday""If only white rappers would go as far to help race relations as they do to say the n-word."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Dicky Would Swap Bodies With Lebron James Or Tom BradyLil Dicky's "Freaky Friday" song sparks curiousity as to who else he'd like to switch bodies with.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Dicky Singalong Goes Awry After Women's Lacrosse Team Drops N-WordLil Dicky's "Freaky Friday" has the Virginia Tech Lacrosse team feeling like Chris Breezy. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Dicky Debuts In Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 With Chris Brown Collab "Freaky Friday"Lil Dicky has a major hit on his hands. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicLil Dicky Is Hip-Hop's First "Hopeless Romantic", Details 7 Month Sex DroughtLil Dicky is a man on a mission. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicChris Brown & Lil Dicky Music Video Sparks Backlash For Kendall Jenner & Ed SheeranNot everybody was a fan of the "Freaky Friday" music video.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentLil Dicky & Chris Brown's "Freaky Friday" Video: The Funniest MomentsLil Dicky and Chris Brown delivered one of the funniest concept videos in a while.By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Dicky Woke Up In Chris Brown's Body On "Freaky Friday"Lil Dicky comes through on his birthday promise, turns into Chris Brown on "Freaky Friday." By Alex Zidel