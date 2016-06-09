fool's gold
- MusicDanny Brown Reveals Why "XXX" Was Released As A MixtapeThe Detroit rapper says he was told his groundbreaking project "XXX" was not "good enough" to be released as an album.By Aron A.
- MusicSantigold's Los Angeles Home Catches Fire: 25 Firefighters Answer The CallSantigold's LA mansion was engulfed in flames yesterday morning.By Devin Ch
- MusicSir Michael Rocks' 1st "MYSTERY SCHOOL" Project Will Drop In FebruarySir Michael Rocks of The Cool Kids is ready to drop his debut EP as MYSTERY SCHOOL.By Devin Ch
- MixtapesStream "Brain On DRGS," LNDN DRGS Collab With Odd Future's Left BrainLNDN DRGS and Left Brain keep the G-Funk thread alive, once again.By Devin Ch
- HNHH TVA-Trak Talks Fool's Gold, The Music Industry, Executive Decisions, & MoreA-Track shares his path to success. By Karlton Jahmal
- Music VideosWorld's Fair Sweeps The NY Streets On "Win4"World's Fair drop "Win4" in preparation for their new album.By Devin Ch
- MixtapesMexikoDro & Hugo Joe Link Up For "Hugo Dro" EPHugo Joe and MexikoDro arrive with "Hugo Dro."By Milca P.
- NewsAndrew Luce Grabs Smokepurpp & Teddy For "AH AH"Andrew Luce recruits Smokepurpp and Teddy for new song, "AH AH."By Aron A.
- NewsMichael Christmas Crushes Hard On "Girlfriend"The Boston rapper rocks a talk show in his new video.By Matthew Parizot
- Music VideosYoung Thug & 24hrs Join A-Trak & Falcons For "Ride For Me" VideoA-Trak & Falcons get 24hrs and Young Thug for the "Ride For Me" video.By Aron A.
- NewsYoung Thug & 24hrs Link Up With A-Trak & Falcons For "Ride For Me"A-Trak & Falcons bring Young Thug & 24hrs on board for "Ride For Me." By Aron A.
- NewsDJ Carnage Recruits Lil Pump For New Banger "i Shyne"DJ Carnage & Lil Pump connect on their latest joint "i Shyne." By Aron A.
- MixtapesG-Worthy (G-Perico, Jay Worthy & Cardo) Release First Self-Titled ProjectThis project takes you back. By Chantilly Post
- MusicFool's Gold Announces DAY OFF Festival Cities and DatesFool's Gold adds 3 new cities to their Day Off Festival.By Milca P.
- MusicFool's Gold Announces "DAY OFF" 2017 DatesCheck out the full list of stops.By Jonathan Carey
- NewsBoo You KnowFalcons and GoldLink expand on their chemistry with "Boo You Know."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDat New NewIn anticipation of Kid Cudi's "Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin," revisit the Cleveland kid's 2008 classic "Dat New New."By hnhh
- NewsFool's Gold Day Off Lineup Includes Migos, Juelz Santana & Lil YachtyFool's Gold taps Migos, Juelz Santana, A-Trak, Lil Yachty and more for their Fool's Gold Day Off line-up.By Rose Lilah