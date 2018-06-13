foodie
- Pop CultureRappers With Signature Rap Snacks FlavorsTake a look at rappers who have Rap Snacks flavors, including Lil Baby, Migos, Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, and more.By Josh Megson
- FoodMcDonald's Will Soon Require Mandatory Face Masks For EntranceDominating fast food chain McDonald's is joining the fight against spreading coronavirus by making it mandatory to wear a face mask at all of its domestic-market restaurants starting next month.By Keenan Higgins
- Pop CultureLizzo Reveals New Vegan Diet While Honoring Breonna TaylorIn a TikTok video titled "Tales from a fat Vegan," Lizzo gives fans a look at what she eats in a day while still making time to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesPost Malone Thanks Mark Wahlberg For Debut Acting Role With WahlburgersWhile walking into the premiere of "Spenser Confidential," Mark Wahlberg got a special Postmates delivery from Post Malone in the form of Wahlburgers.By Keenan Higgins
- FoodBurger King's New "Moldy Whopper" Ad Is Both Educational & DisgustingShowing what a 34-day-old Whopper should look like, Burger King got gross and did the most for their latest food ad campaign.By Keenan Higgins
- RandomMeek Mill Dares His Son $1,000 To Eat CricketsFor $1,000, would you eat a handful of crickets given to you by Meek Mill?By Keenan Higgins
- FoodLil Uzi Vert Just Broke The Biggest Rule When It Comes To Eating PizzaDo you eat your pizza like Uzi?By Keenan Higgins
- MusicAction Bronson Announces "Prince Charming" Single Dropping FridayAction Bronson shares plans to offload a new Knxdlegde-produced single on Friday.By Devin Ch
- FoodNetflix Will Continue To Stream Anthony Bourdain's "Parts Unknown" After Fan SupportBourdain will be a mainstay on Netflix. By Karlton Jahmal