FLOTUS
- PoliticsMelania Trump Gets Booed By Crowd Of Baltimore Students During Speech On OpioidsThose kids roasted FLOTUS. By Noah C
- PoliticsPoll Reveals Michelle Obama Is The Most Admired Woman In The WorldThe former FLOTUS is admired. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentMelania Trump Not Knowing How To Garden Is The Latest Summer MemeThe First Lady is getting absolutely roasted on Twitter.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyDonald Trump Wants Border Jumpers "Immediately Escorted" From U.S. SoilDonald Trump doubles on his threat to withdraw "legal processes" protecting migrants.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump's Penis & Melania Trump's Accent On "Live!"The late night host didn't hold back. By David Saric