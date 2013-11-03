flatbush
- NewsNewcomer Badda TD Employs 42 Dugg For "Feel Like A Boss"42 Dugg’s co-sign comes before Badda TD has even released an album. Byhnhh1.9K Views
- MixtapesThe Underachievers Serve Up "Lords Of Flatbush 3" ProjectThe Underachievers are back with a brand new project.ByAron A.7.8K Views
- MixtapesFetty Luciano Arrives With A "Story To Tell"Fetty Luciano returns.ByMilca P.2.5K Views
- Society"Cornerstore Caroline" Apologizes For Accusing Black Boy Of Sexual AssaultThankfully, surveillance stopped the allegations. ByKarlton Jahmal5.7K Views
- InterviewsFlatbush Zombies Give Examples Of A Real Life "Vacation In Hell"We linked up with Flatbush Zombies to chop it up about "Vacation In Hell."ByAlex Zidel7.2K Views
- Music VideosCasanova Goes For The Jugular In "Set Trippin" VideoShots fired. But, at who?ByMilca P.11.2K Views
- NewsThe Underachievers Deliver The Dark New Single "Packs"The Underachievers drop the hazy, drug-infused loosie "Packs."ByMitch Findlay10.2K Views
- Music VideosThe Underachievers "Crescendo" VideoThe Underachievers drop a new video from their "Renaissance" project.ByAron A.211 Views
- NewsStill Palm Trees (G-Mix)Flatbush Zombies and Snoop Dogg drop marijuana themed joint "Still Palm Trees (G-Mix)."ByMitch Findlay400 Views
- NewsThe Underachievers Will Release "It Happened In Flatbush" This WeekThe Underachievers are "randomly" dropping "Lords of Flatbush 2: It Happened in Flatbush" some time this week. ByAngus Walker6.2K Views
- NewsABG (Anybody Get It)Listen to Archie Bang's "ABG (Anybody Get It)."ByDanny Schwartz306 Views
- NewsArchie Bang "Rewind" VideoWatch Archie Bang's "Rewind" Video:Byhnhh102 Views
- NewsBreak From Flatbush (PARTYNEXTDOOR Remix)Stream Break From Flatbush (PARTYNEXTDOOR Remix), the newest drop from MeLo-X. The cut was released on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2013.
Byhnhh450 Views
- NewsRewindThe latest from Flatbush native Archie Bang, produced by Sargon The Great. Expect to find it on his upcoming album "Never Say Die Vol. 1 (80's Babies)".Byhnhh380 Views