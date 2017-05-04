firefly
- MusicBillie Eilish, Lizzo & More To Headline 2021 Firefly Festival: See LineupThe 4-day festival returns to Dover, Delaware Sept 23-26th. Other performances include Wiz Khalifa, Megan Thee Stallion and Machine Gun Kelly. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicEminem Explains Why He Never Gives 100% At His Shows99% is just a more achievable goal to reach.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyWoman Found Dead At Firefly FestivalA Philadelphia woman was discovered dead at the Delaware festival.By Milca P.
- MusicEminem Revives "Mom's Spaghetti" Pop-Up Restaurant For Firefly Festival"Vomit on his sweater already" is questionably missing on the menu.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentWaka Flocka Talks Music Festival Fashion Fail In New InterviewWaka Flocka gets real in new interview.By Matt F
- Original ContentThis Summer's 16 Best Festival Lineups For Hip Hop HeadsBrace yourself. Festival season is coming.By Mike Harris