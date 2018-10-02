film debut
- MoviesJake Paul To Star In Combat Sports FilmJake Paul is about to become a movie star.By Ben Mock
- MoviesPop Smoke's Film Debut "Boogie" Receives New TrailerPop Smoke's acting debut in "Boogie" has been revealed in the film's official trailer.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesMeek Mill Stars In "Charm City Kings" Trailer In His Very First Film RoleMeek joins the ranks of rappers-turned-actors.By Lynn S.
- MoviesTyler Perry Announces His Netflix Debut With Thriller "A Fall From Grace"Tyler Perry's coming to Netflix. By Chantilly Post
- MusicLizzo Cast As Stripper Opposite Cardi B & Jennifer Lopez In "Hustlers"Lizzo is ready to exact revenge on a bunch of irksome day traders who moonlight as "Johns" by night.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentChildish Gambino & Rihanna's Film To Premiere YouTube's Coachella LivestreamCatch "Guava Island" on YouTube's Livestream of Coachella 2019.By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill To Make Film Debut In Jada Pinkett Smith's "12 O'Clock Boys" AdaptationPrepare to see Meek Mill on the big screen.By Aron A.